NEET 2017: Last minute tips and things to remember

NEET 2017: It is the last day before Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2017 from 9.30 am and the nervousness is in the air. This medical entrance has witnessed so many changes and delays over the previous year that confusion is apparent among candidates who will appear for the paper tomorrow.

All policies and pressures aside, candidates now need to gear up and be mentally ready for the NEET 2017 examination tomorrow.

Here are some last minute tips to get you going:

1. Revise, do not study-

The time is ticking and every candidate will feel the anxiety of not knowing some topic or are unable to recall some topic or theory. This anxiety, however, will only push you into a panicked state. Now is the time to set aside those heavy books and pick up your notes. There is no point in trying to learn anything new at this time. Brush through the most important concepts and trust what you know.

2. Relax-

It is natural to be fearful of the future, but in these last minutes there is no point in panicking. Put away your books, chat with your loved ones and think positive thoughts. You have done all you can for the exam and now is the time to let your mind relax and have a moment of peace before you enter the exam hall tomorrow.

3. Keep everything ready-

The worst mistake you can make right now is to leave things for the last minute. Keep everything that you need in one place and ready to go. Remember, you will need to carry your admit card, a passport size photo and a postcard size photo along with the required stationary. Make sure to leave behind all restricted items from hair pins to electronic devices. Also remember the dress code— light clothes with half sleeves and no extra accessories. Check the following link for more details:

4. Health is wealth-

To be in the best state mentally and physically for the NEET 2017 examination, candidates will need to follow a healthy diet and a proper sleep pattern. Do not eat outside or junk food that can make you unwell on the day of the exam. Do not let panic take over and end up staying away late into the night. It is also important to get to bed early and get enough sleep to be energised and ready for the next day.

5. Be early-

You will not be allowed in the exam centre if you reach even a minute after 9.30 am. So, calculate the distance you need to travel in the morning, set your alarm early, get ready and get moving on time. Being on time will help you evade such unnecessary panic. Reach on time and give the NEET 2017 your best shot.

