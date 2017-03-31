NEET 2017: Candidates above 25 years can appear for exam, says Supreme Court

NEET 2017: The last date to fill the online application is by April 5 NEET 2017: The last date to fill the online application is by April 5

The Supreme Court today has allowed medical aspirants above 25 years to sit for this year’s National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) to be held on May 7. The Court has directed the CBSE, conducting body, to open the online portal from today evening so that all petitioners and non-petitioners can apply for the entrance exam.

The last date to fill the online application is by April 5. Hearing two writ petitions regarding removal of age criteria introduced this year, the apex court has further the hearing to July.

“The judge recorded the submissions of all parties including MCI and petitioners and allowed the NEET aspirant to sit for the exam this year,” said advocate Vaibhav Srivastava. Noted lawyers Indu Malhotra and Amarendra Sharan also represented the students.

CBSE released the NEET 2017 notification where it introduced age and attempt cap. While it made NEET 2017 as the first attempt after the protest from students, the government stood firm on fixing maximum age to be 25 years.

Activist Dr Anand Rai, who is supporting the students, said that with these criteria, students from rural background will suffer. “A lot of students from rural background will badly suffer if the government doesn’t change its stand. Our nation is already facing shortage of doctors. Fixing such criteria will discourage medical aspirants.”

