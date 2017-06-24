NEET 2017: Bengaluru’s Sankeerth Sadananda bags AIR 4 in NEET, 27 in AIIMS exam and 10 in JIPMER

NEET 2017: I always kept my books nearby and picked them up when I felt the urge to study. NEET 2017: I always kept my books nearby and picked them up when I felt the urge to study.

NEET 2017: He sat for three most important and toughest medical entrance examinations and cracked each with stunning ranks. Meet Sankeerth Sadananda who surprised everyone with his super performance. While he secured All India Rank (AIR) 4 in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), the results for which were declared on June 23, he also bagged AIIMS with rank 27 and JIPMER with AIR 10.

This Bengaluru boy says he owes his success to the people who drove him love the subjects like physics and biology. His father works as a Company Secretary, his elder brother is pursuing MTech while his mother (ex-biology teacher) helped him build strong foundation .

“It was my mother’s biology books with beautiful illustrations that first inspired my curiosity for the subject,” he said adding that this is what made him choose the science stream in after graduating from class 10. Read | AIIMS topper Nishita Purohit secures 11th rank in NEET 2017, click here

How did you prepare for NEET?

To tell you the truth, I did not go according to any fixed schedule. Instead of burdening myself with worry of not completing something at a specific time, I simply studied when I felt the need to. I went on social media, YouTube and even did random things like sketching and jogging. I always kept my books nearby and picked them up when I felt the urge to study.

Besides school, BASE coaching and private tuitions, it was self-study that did the trick. I met a group of friends often and we tried to read the chapters and understand them instead of mugging them up. We did not study in order to clear entrances or score marks in exams, we did it because we loved the subject and were driven by the curiosity of finding out more, even if it was outside of the syllabus.

What subject did you find difficult?

Personally, I found organic chemistry to be the trickiest subject because it had little to understand and more to mug up. While other subjects like physics, maths and biology had a reason behind each concept, organic chemistry either had none, or we didn’t get the time enough to find out the explanations.

When it comes to revision, I left organic chemistry for the end because it required so much of my memory. The best strategy for exams like NEET is to prepare subjects like maths and chemistry first and focus on those that need to be by-hearted for the end, so you won’t forget it while revising other subjects. Read | NEET 2017: Still an unbelievable dream, says topper from Muktsar, click here

What do you aim to do now?

I am drawn to cardiology, but I have not yet made a decision. I’m keeping my options open until I learn more about the subjects. For now, I am pleased that I secured a seat at AIIMS, New Delhi.

What would you advise future aspirants?

Coaching and tuitions may offer you practice tests and tell you what to study, but how you study is up to you. The important thing is to try to understand the subjects you study and find out more about them. This will increase your love for the subject and will drive you to work to learn more.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd