NEET 2017 Bengali paper difficulty level under CBSE scrutiny: Official

NEET 2017: With complaints rising about the differences in the level of difficulty in Bengali and English medium papers of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2017, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has commented that it is looking into the matter.

“CBSE is examining it. But let me say it is the state’s domain and I will not comment,” said Education and Literacy Secretary Anil Swarup. The state government had earlier said that it would write to the Board protesting against the “tough” questions in Bengali during NEET 2017 which was conducted on May 7.

“Many assurances have been given in last few days, but no action has been taken. Will they act once the result is out?” said a candidate who had appeared for the exam. Aspirants alledged that the vernacular question paper was more difficult than the questions framed for the English version. A few candidates who had appeared for NEET 2017 claimed that the first five questions had translation errors and there was no uniformity in the process.

The medical entrance exam was conducted in ten languages including English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Bengali, Assamese, Gujarati, Kannada and Odiya. Candidates who clear the paper will be eligible for admission to MBBS/BDS courses at various medical colleges across the country.

