NEET 2017: Bengali medium paper more difficult than English, says education minister

NEET 2017: The West Bengal government on Monday said that the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2017 exam, conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education on Sunday, was more difficult in the Bengali medium as compared to the English sets. According to the state education minister, Partha Chatterjee, the questions were different in Bengali.

“Questions were supposed to be identical, but it was seen that the questions set in Bengali were tough. Questions set in English were easier… This will deny opportunities to the right candidates from our state,” Chatterjee said adding that he will write to the Board regarding the matter and accusing the Centre for hampering the future of meritorious students.

“We will not take this matter lightly and wait till the end of it,” he said.

The NEET exam was conducted in 103 cities at 1,900 centres in 10 languages including English, Marathi, Bengali, Assamese, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Gujarati, Kannada and Odiya. Over 11 lakh students appeared for the paper.

In Warangal, Andhra Pradesh, Telugu medium students at an exam centre at St Peter’s Central Public School alleged that they were given English medium question papers and that the exam coordinator refused to change them upon complaints.

