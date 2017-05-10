NEET 2017: Experts to clarify incorrect, ambiguous questions, says CBSE

NEET 2017: The official answer key will be hosted on the website for candidates to challenge. NEET 2017: The official answer key will be hosted on the website for candidates to challenge.

NEET 2017: With questions being raised by candidates and experts regarding four questions which are being considered “incorrect”, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) said on Wednesday that any ambiguity regarding National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2017 will be clarified by subject experts.

The CBSE conducted NEET 2017 on May 7 for which over 11 lakh candidates appeared and four questions are being considered to be “incorrect”. Reports say that of the four, two have multiple correct answers, and one question is ambiguous. This question reads “which of the following pairs of compounds is isoelectronic and isostructural?”

“It should rather have been ‘Which of the following pairs of compounds is isostructural and has same number of valence electrons?” a Physics teacher said.

“As far as ambiguity in questions is concerned, it is purely an academic issue which will be addressed by the subject experts. For this purpose, the official answer key will be hosted for making challenges by the candidates,” a CBSE official said adding that the date of hosting the answer keys will be intimated on the official website for NEET (cbseneet.nic.in).

There have also been increasing reports about the differences in the difficulty levels between the vernacular language— including Marathi, Bengali and Gujarati— and the English medium question papers.

“Questions were supposed to be identical, but it was seen that the questions set in Bengali were tough. Questions set in English were easier… This will deny opportunities to the right candidates from our state,” West Bengal education minister Partha Chatterjee said on Monday.

