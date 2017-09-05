NEET 2017: AIADMK (Amma) calls for anti-NEET protest on September 9

NEET 2017: Highlighting the suicide of 17 year old Anitha, he said that the exam was “taking away” the rights of the rural poor and should be scrapped. NEET 2017: Highlighting the suicide of 17 year old Anitha, he said that the exam was “taking away” the rights of the rural poor and should be scrapped.

AIADMK (Amma) deputy general secretary TTV Dhinakaran announced that the students’ wing will hold a protest against the “imposing” of the National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET). Highlighting the suicide of 17 year old Anitha, he said that the exam was “taking away” the rights of the rural poor and should be scrapped.

The protest will take place in Chennai on September 9 and the AIADMK leader has urged volunteers, parents, students and others to take part in order to “protect social justice”. He said that the state government was aiding the centre in imposing the exam and this has affected on students who aspire to join medical colleges. Read | NEET 2017: Puducherry students protest against NEET-based admissions, click here

“The NEET, which is taking away the rights of the poor people in the rural areas and affecting their dreams of getting admitted into a medical college, should be scrapped. Amma (late chief minister J Jayalalithaa) was determined about this,” said Dhinakaran.

“Since Amma’s demise, we are witnessing every right of the state being compromised and this should not continue. The social justice the Tamils got after much struggle should be upheld,” he said, adding that Anitha had scored 100 per cent in numerous subjects in her class 12 exams but lost the opportunity for a career in the medical field due to a low score in NEET 2017. Read | Dalit girl who went to SC to block NEET in Tamil Nadu kills herself, click here

Students and pro-Tamil outfits across the state have been protesting against the exam, while some have even been detained in their attempt to picket the central railway station. The agitation has been observer to be taking place in Chennai, Coimbatore, Cuddalore, Nagapattinam and Tiruchirappally where students are even boycotting classes and raising slogans for Anitha.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd