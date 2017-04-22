NEET 2017: Admit cards to be released at cbseneet.nic.in, check how to download here

NEET 2017: There will be a total of 180 multiple choice questions in the exam. NEET 2017: There will be a total of 180 multiple choice questions in the exam.

NEET 2017: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will release the admit cards for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Examination (NEET) 2017 soon. The download link for the admit card has been activated, but the site is facing sometechnical problems. Candidates who have been waiting for the hall tickets can download the same from the official website of NEET once the site is running once more.

The NEET exam will be held on May 7, 2017 and those who clear the exam will gain admission to MBBS/BDS courses in India in all medical/dental colleges except Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) and All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

There will be a total of 180 multiple choice questions in the exam. Each correct answer will gain the candidates 4 marks while each wrong answer will deduct one mark.

The exam has witnessed a lot of changes this year from the limit on attempts to the adding and removal of the age cap. NEET 2017 will now be conducted in ten languages— Hindi, English, Gujarati, Marathi, Oriya, Bengali, Assamese, Telegu, Tamil and Kannada— but Urdu will not be included as a medium language until next year.

Steps to download the NEET 2017 admit card:

– Go to the official website of NEET 2017 (cbseneet.nic.in)

– Click on the notification for the release of the admit card “Download AdmitCard NEET 17”.

– If the server is not working, candidates are requested to be patient and check again later.

– Enter your details in the field provided and follow the instructions to search for the admit card.

– Download the admit card and take a print out of the same for further reference.

First Published on: April 22, 2017 3:12 pm

