NEET 2017 admit card to be released today, download from cbseneet.nic.in

NEET 2017: This year in all the seats of MBBS/BDS courses, admission will be made through NEET (UG) 2017 NEET 2017: This year in all the seats of MBBS/BDS courses, admission will be made through NEET (UG) 2017

NEET 2017 admit card: CBSE will soon release the admit card of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) on the official website – cbseneet.nic.in. The exam is scheduled to be held on the May 7, 2017. Every year, NEET (earlier AIPMT) is conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). As per the official note, the release date of the admit card is today, that is, April 25.

Aspiring candidates can download the NEET 2017 admit cards by following steps given below:

Steps to download the NEET admit card 2017:

Log on to the official website mentioned above

On the left hand side of the page, under ‘Online Services’, click on ‘Candidate Login’

A new page will open

Enter your registration number and password and click on ‘Login’ or press ‘Enter’

Follow the instructions given inside the student login to access your admit card

Read | NEET 2017: Avoid these 10 common mistakes during preparation

In January, CBSE had released the NEET 2017 notification where it had put age and attempt cap, which means those above the age of 25 cannot sit for the entrance examination. However, this year, the Supreme Court has allowed such candidates to sit. The final verdict on the matter will be out in July.

Moreover, the government had also introduced only three attempts for the medical exams. After facing protests from medical aspirants, the decision was rolled back and NEET 2017 will be counted as first attempt for all candidates.

For more NEET 2017 updates, click here

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd