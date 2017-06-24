NEET 2017: 3 from Surat in top 100

Nishita Purohit (11th rank) Nishita Purohit (11th rank)

Three students from Surat —Nishita Purohit, Vishnu Singhal and Adarsh Jha — secured the 11th, 23rd and 84th rank, respectively, in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), the results of which were announced on Friday. Nishita, who had topped the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) entrance, however, plans to choose AIIMS over other medical colleges.

She had passed Class XII from a Kota school and secured 91.04 per cent. On securing 11th position in the NEET, Nishita said, “My expectations were higher. I thought I would be in top 10, but I am happy with 11th.”

Nishita’s father, Nirmal Purohit and brother Anshul are engineers and her mother, Himanshu is a homemaker. She added, “After me, my mother is happiest. She also worked hard. In a family of engineers, I have selected medical and the reason is that I wanted to serve humanity. Now, I have changed my goal of becoming cardiac surgeon. I may go into some research in endocrinology.”

Apart from Nishita, Vishnu Singhal secured the 23rd rank. He had completed his Class XII with 96 per cent. Vishnu said, “My mother has stood by me on every occasion and guided me at each and every step. It was my dream to become a doctor. I lost my father at young age and since then my mother has been playing role of my father.”

Adarsh Jha secured 84th rank, though he was expecting to among top 25. He secured 95 per cent in Class XII. His father Vinod Jha, a businessman, said it is like a dream come true.

A total of 11,38,890 students had appeared for the NEET, out of which 6,11,539 have passed the medical entrance examination which was held on May 7.

