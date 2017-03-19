Need to improve quality of education, says Pranab Mukherjee

President Pranab Mukherjee. Express President Pranab Mukherjee. Express

Education, in the Indian context, is dependent on “quality, affordability and accessibility”, said President Pranab Mukherjee during an event in Sonipat on Saturday. He further emphasised on the need for better “quality of instruction, faculty, research and capacity building”. Speaking at the inauguration of an international conference on ‘Universities of the Future’ at the Jindal Global University, the President said, “Knowledge mobilisation through quality higher education is pivotal to the socio-economic development of a nation. Innovation and futuristic universities are the driving force behind this. There is an urgent need to improve the education system in terms of the quality of instruction, faculty, research and capacity building.”

Bemoaning the fact that Indian universities have failed to make it to the lists of top 200 universities in the world, Mukherjee spoke of “quality, affordability and accessibility” as the “three cornerstones” of higher education in the Indian context. “Our universities need to actively pursue linkages with the best universities in the world to ensure student mobility, collaborative research and joint projects,” he said.

The President also spoke of a need to recognise the link between education and industry, saying that educational institutions are crucial when it comes to tackling the “socio economic challenge” of job creation.

