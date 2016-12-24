Need to explore new methods to generate funds: North zone vice-chancellors

The meet was held at Amity University. Abhinav Saha The meet was held at Amity University. Abhinav Saha

AS PRIVATE universities continue to mushroom across the country, anticipating a reduction in funds to government universities in the future, vice-chancellors of the North zone, at a meet on Friday, stressed on the need to explore news methods of fund generation. Speaking at the two-day “North Zone Vice Chancellors’ Meet”, which concluded at Amity University campus in Noida on Friday, H L Verma, the V-C of Jagan Nath University in Bahadurgarh, Haryana, compared the running of public and private universities.

“In a country like India, affordability of education in self-financing private institutions is most often discussed. Therefore, there is a need to devise alternate, innovative ways of financing the institutions since adequate finance is a must for growth and quality education. There is a difference between education and higher education since the aim of education is to empower a person against ignorance and the objective of higher education is to promote skills… Therefore, higher education needs to be self-financing,” he said.

The event, organised by the Association of Indian Universities (AIU), was attended by at least 90 vice-chancellors, and saw discussions ranging from need for autonomy, encouraging FDI in higher education, increase in budget allocation for higher education and the importance of developing an outcome-based learning approach.

Retired Lieutenant General Zameeruddin Shah, the V-C of Aligarh Muslim University, said the HRD Ministry should look at the concerns raised by the AIU and refrain from bombarding them with instructions every day.

