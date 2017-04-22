Need interest-free loan, not fee waiver, for the poor: IIT chiefs

IIT-Bombay (Representational) IIT-Bombay (Representational)

THE IIT Council is likely to consider replacing fee waiver for economically backward students with interest-free loans, introduction of a one-year executive M.Tech programme for working professionals and ‘IIT Extension Centres’ to share best practices in engineering education. The council is slated to meet in Mumbai on April 28. The council, which is the apex coordination body for all 23 IITs, is expected to deliberate on four changes related to the concessions introduced for special category students in 2016, along with the announcement to increase the annual fee from Rs 90,000 to Rs 2 lakh per year.

The IIT directors are learnt to have collectively sought:

— Reimbursement from HRD Ministry for the complete tuition fee waiver announced for SC, ST and physically challenged students. The reimbursement should be made in shape of maintenance grants.

— “Liberal education loans” to replace the complete fee waiver for undergraduate candidates whose annual family income is less than Rs 1 lakh a year and the waiver of two-thirds of the tuition fee for students whose family income is between Rs 1 lakh and Rs 5 lakh a year. The IITs have volunteered to fund the interest subvention on these loans for a maximum of five years from their fee revenue.

— The IITs have also volunteered to continue interest subvention on education loans taken by undergraduate students who continue to pursue postgraduate studies at the institutes.

— Strengthening of merit and means scholarship.

The changes have been proposed on the ground that the financial concessions, announced during Smriti Irani’s tenure as the HRD Minister, defeat the purpose of the fee hike and will lead to a fall in revenue for the 17 premier engineering schools. The concern was first raised during the IIT Council meeting called by Irani’s successor, Prakash Javadekar, last August. This matter was again discussed at the meeting of IIT directors in Bhubaneswar and Kanpur on September 11 and December 12, respectively, last year.

According to IIT directors, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, the institutes are also keen on starting a one-year M.Tech programme for working professionals. The IITs have proposed to charge tuition fee at market rates for this course. In case, this course is being sponsored by the employer or industry, the institutions will recover the complete annual cost of education, which is Rs 6 lakh.

Currently, education at the IITs is subsidised. An undergraduate student, for instance, pays Rs 2 lakh per year as opposed to Rs 6 lakh spent on educating her. The proposal to launch the one-year executive programme is aimed at increasing revenue and making IITs more financially independent.

The council is also expected to take up proposals to increase IITs’ alumni outreach by setting up a society dedicated for this purpose; linking of National Research Laboratories under the Ministry of Science and Technology to the IITs; establishment of extension centres to share best practices with other engineering institutes; and the Joint Admission Board’s decision to introduce 20 per cent supernumerary seats for girls to improve gender balance in undergraduate admissions.

