Nearly 400 appointments by former PTU V-C under vigilance scanner

The former PTU V-C, according to sources, was questioned for 4-5 hours again Wednesday (Representational image) The former PTU V-C, according to sources, was questioned for 4-5 hours again Wednesday (Representational image)

For second day in a row, the Vigilance Bureau (VB) team searched premises of the PTU and confiscated more records pertaining to the six- year tenure of arrested former PTU VC Dr Rajneesh Arora.

The former PTU V-C, according to sources, was questioned for 4-5 hours again on Wednesday about alleged illegal favours granted by him to people and also over the irregularities in the appointment of six Coordinator and Facilitators (C&F).

Raids to nab the other nine accused booked in the case, including some the kin of BJP and RSS leaders, continued on Wednesday. The record carrying his signature was being shown to the V-C, who is on police remand till December 12, to take his confirmation, said sources adding that he was repeatedly being questioned about the number of people recruited from political affiliations and why he favoured a Delhi-based consultant for PTU.

Sources in the Vigilance department informed that these irregularities would not be limited to amount of Rs 35 or 40 crore as earlier expected, but it will go up manifold as entire record of PTU during six years’ tenure of former V-C was being scrutinised.

“We are also looking into the appointment of other 378 employees including clerical staff, assistant, assistant professors etc. at the PTU during his tenure and if any irregularity was found in that, the salaries paid to these employees in all these years would also be included in the amount of financial irregularities,” said a senior VB official.

“He had hired several private firms for different works of the university including printing, construction etc. at his own will and now we will check all the records and the payments made to those companies during his tenure,” said another senior official with the Vigilance Bureau.

Dr Arora was appointed PTU V-C in December 2008 for three years and then in December 2011 he was again given three year’s extension and he got relieved on December 22, 2014 after six years’ service.

Meanwhile, Ram Gopal, RSS Media in-charge for Punjab, said: “We stand-by the V-C and will contest his case till the end as PTU flourished manifold under his tenure.”

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App