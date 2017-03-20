Nearly 20 per cent teacher positions vacant in central universities: HRD Minister

HRD ministry is keeping an eye on 41 institutions with teacher shortage. HRD ministry is keeping an eye on 41 institutions with teacher shortage.

The Human Resource Development minister, Prakash Javadekar, announced that nearly 20 per cent of teachers’ posts in central universities are lying vacant which poses a serious problem to higher educational institutions. To combat this, the government has already increased the age of superannuation to 65 years.

“Teachers can also be re-employed on contract appointment beyond the age of 65 years and up to 70 years, subject to availability of vacant positions and fitness,” the HRD Minister said during the Question Hour. He added that HRD ministry was keeping an eye on 41 institutions with teacher shortage.

Read | UPPSC recruitment 2017: Apply for lecturer posts, check details here

“Vacancies in higher education institutions is a serious problem. Around 20 per cent posts in central universities are currently vacant,” he said. He commented that the process of filling up the vacancies is an ongoing one. The filling up of these posts is in the hands of the central universities which have been granted autonomy under “respective Acts of the Parliament”.

Javadekar added that teachers can also be re-appointed on contract after 65 years, till they turn 70. This is subject to their fitness and the availability of vacancies.

For more stories on central university education, click here

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App now

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd