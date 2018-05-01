Nearly 1,000 aspirants from Pune to appear for IIT Advanced on May 20

According to city-based tutors, the examination this year was among the toughest in a decade. (Representational Image) According to city-based tutors, the examination this year was among the toughest in a decade. (Representational Image)

Written by Aakriti Bhalla & Sayan Ghosh

About a thousand aspirants from the city have qualified for the IIT Advanced exams having cleared IIT Mains, results of which were announced on April 30. These students will now take the IIT Advanced exams scheduled on May 20. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducts IIT Mains and Advanced exams for students aspiring to take up graduation at IITs, NITs and other state-level engineering colleges. This year, 779 seats were added by the board in order to promote the proportion of women students in engineering.

The city’s topper was Sharad Bhat with an All India Rank (AIR) of 31. With a score of 323 out of 360, Anuj Srivastava secured 68th position in the country. Others in the top ranks from Pune are Aditya Iyangar (AIR 134), Chinmay Bharti (AIR 197) and Tejas Khairnar (AIR 234). Last year also, about 1,000 students had qualified for IIT Advanced from Pune.

According to city-based tutors, the examination this year was among the toughest in a decade. Durgesh Mangeshkar of IIT Prashikshan said the difficulty level of the IIT Mains exams was high. “This could be one of the reasons for the qualifying cutoffs to have been lowered to 74, which is the lowest in the last 16 years.”

Cutoffs for this year has been 74 marks for open category, 45 marks for OBC category, 29 for SC category and 24 for ST category. “Whereas in 2017, 2016 and 2015 cutoffs for open category were 81, 100 and 105 marks, respectively,” said Mangeshkar.

Hanuman Vangal, the Pune centre head of FIIT JEE, said the question paper tested more of a student’s conceptual knowledge. Maths was lengthier in comparison to last year, he added. About 200 students from the institute will appear for the IIT Advanced.

Approximately 12.5 lakh students had taken the IIT Mains (offline) exam held on April 8 and online exam conducted on April 15-16 this year. Nearly 1.5 lakh students appeared from the state of which approximately 30,000 were from Pune.

The number of students qualifying for IIT Advanced has seen a steady rise in the last five years. In all, 2,24,000 students have qualified for the Joint Engineering Entrance Advanced exam that will be held on May 20. In comparison to last year, there has been an increase in number of qualifying students in Mains by 3,000 students this year.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App