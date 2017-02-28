Nearly 1.2 lakh more students to take HSC exam, MSBSHSE officials confirm

Confirming the figure, Gangadhar Mhamane, chairman of MSBSHSE, said 15,05,365 students have registered for February-March 2017 exams as compared to 13,88,467 students during last exams. (Representational image) Confirming the figure, Gangadhar Mhamane, chairman of MSBSHSE, said 15,05,365 students have registered for February-March 2017 exams as compared to 13,88,467 students during last exams. (Representational image)

WITH AN increase of nearly 1.2 lakh students set to appear for the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) written examination beginning Tuesday (February 28), officials of the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) have confirmed that this is the highest number of students registered for the exams so far.

Confirming the figure, Gangadhar Mhamane, chairman of the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, said 15,05,365 students have registered for February-March 2017 exams as compared to 13,88,467 students during last exams.

“There could be two main reasons for the substantial increase in numbers. One factor is that the SSC results have been quite good for the last two years and more importantly, students are getting more chances to pass Std X and not lose out on an academic year. Since we started taking supplementary exams in July itself, many students passed and joined first year junior college and the effect can be seen now,” said Mhamane.

Even in Pune division, where 2,29, 437 students had registered for the HSC exams last year, the number has gone up to 2,42,628 this year. Meanwhile, across Maharashtra, of the total students, 8,48,929 are boys while 6,56,436 are girls, appearing from 9,143 junior colleges across the state.

The maximum students are from Science faculty (5,59,423), followed by Arts (5,09,124), Commerce (3,73,870) and 62,148 students for Minimum Competency Vocational Course (MCVC). There are a total of 2,710 examination centres across the nine divisions of Pune, Nagpur, Aurangabad, Mumbai, Kolhapur, Amaravati, Nashik, Latur and Konkan.

Mhamane said special efforts are being taken to reduce the stress on students. “The students who missed practical examinations for medical or other reasons, will get second chance of appearing for out-of-turn exams on March 27 and 29,” he said.