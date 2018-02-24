NCERT syllabus to be reduced by half from 2019: Prakash Javadekar

The HRD Minister also elaborated on the reforms in school education under consideration and said examinations and detentions would be introduced. (Representational image: Express photo by Abhinav Saha) The HRD Minister also elaborated on the reforms in school education under consideration and said examinations and detentions would be introduced. (Representational image: Express photo by Abhinav Saha)

HRD NCERT: From the academic session 2019, the NCERT syllabus will be reduced to half, providing relief to school students, said HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar. He said the school syllabus was more than that of BA and B Com courses, and it needed to be reduced by half so that students get time for other activities for their all-round development. The minister also elaborated on the reforms in school education under consideration, and said examinations and detentions would be introduced. In the next part of Budget session, a bill in this regard will be considered in Parliament.

“At the stage of development of cognitive skills, students need to be given full freedom. I have asked NCERT to reduce the syllabus by half and it will be effective from the 2019 academic session,” he told Rajya Sabha TV in an interview.

“Without examination, there is no competition and no target. There must be an element of competition for better outcomes,” he said. If a student fails in March, he would get another chance in May. If student flunks both the times, then only he/she would be detained, he added.

Javadekar added that poor quality of teachers is a major concern as it is resulting in poor learning outcomes. “The basic task of teachers is to assess the strengths and weaknesses of students and mentor them accordingly,” he added.

