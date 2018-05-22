NCHMCT JEE 2018 results declared at nchmcounselling.nic.in

NCHMCT JEE 2018: Result announced at nchmcounselling.nic.in NCHMCT JEE 2018: Result announced at nchmcounselling.nic.in

NCHMCT JEE 2018: National Council for Hotel Management and Catering Technology has released the results for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) at nchmcounselling.nic.in. Candidates who have appeared for the exam in April can check their results by login with their roll number. The National Council for Hotel Management & Catering Technology (NCHMCT) conducted the entrance exam on April 28 at various centres across the country.

With the announcement of the result, the online registration for seat allotment in the first and second round of counselling will begin. Eligible candidates are required to exercise their choices of institutes in order of their preference. The procedure is detailed here.

NCHMCT JEE 2018: Steps to check result

Step 1: Go to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result link flashing towards the bottom

Step 3: You’ll be directed to a new page.

Step 4: Enter your roll number, application number, date of birth and security code

Step 5: Download your result and if needed, take a print out

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) was held for admissions to more than 60 hotel management institutes operated and affiliated by the National Council. The courses are imparted at the affiliated 21 Central Institutes of Hotel Management, 21 State Government Institutes of Hotel Management, 1 Public Sector Undertaking and 20 Private Institutes of Hotel Management. Besides, 12 Food Craft Institutes, 2 SIHMs (running only diploma level program) located in different parts of the country, offers Diploma programs in core operational areas.

The three-year (six semester) course is offered jointly by the National Council for Hotel Management and the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU).

