NCHMCT JEE 2018: Last date for online application extended, apply by April 16 at nchm.nic.in

NCHMCT JEE 2018: National Council for Hotel Management & Catering Technology has extended the last dates to apply online for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) from April 11 to April 16. The candidates may apply online by visiting the official website, nchm.nic.in. The National Council for Hotel Management & Catering Technology (NCHMCT) will conduct the exams on April 28 at various centres across the country.

The exam is held for admission in Bachelor of Science program in hospitality and hotel administration offered at 58 IHMs. The three-year (six semester) course is offered jointly by the National Council for Hotel Management and the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU).

NCHMCT JEE 2018: Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification:

The candidate has to pass class 12 or its equivalent with English as one of the subjects. In case students are appearing for the board exams this year, they have to submit a provisional certificate.

Age limit:

The candidate should not over 22 years as on July 1. There is age relaxation for reserved category.

Exam pattern:

A total of 200 questions will be asked Numerical Ability and Analytical Aptitude (30), Reasoning and Logical Deduction (30), General Knowledge & Current Affair (30), English Language (30) and Aptitude for Service Sector (50). The exam duration will be three-hour and question paper will be in English and Hindi.

Marking scheme:

Each correct answer will carry one mark and for an incorrect answer, 0.25 marks will be deducted. The written result will be released at nchmcounselling.nic.in and nchm.nic.in.

NCHMCT JEE 2018: Important dates

Last date to apply: April 11

Admit card release: April 20

Exam date: April 28

Result date: Third week of May 2018

For more details, please visit the official website, nchm.nic.in.

