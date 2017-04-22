NCERT set to review its school textbooks after more than 10 yrs

(Source: Express Photo/Vikram Sharma/Representational) (Source: Express Photo/Vikram Sharma/Representational)

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) is set to undertake a comprehensive review of all its school textbooks more than 10 years after the National Curriculum Framework (NCF) was drafted. The Council’s Department of Curriculum Studies, headed by Prof Ranjana Arora, will conduct the exercise, according to sources. The Indian Express could not reach Arora for a comment.

The Council’s school textbooks underwent a major makeover after the NCF was framed in 2005. The NCERT had set up 21 expert committees to review the NCF towards the fag end of the UPA government’s tenure in 2014. However, this was put on the backburner once the NDA came to power. The then HRD Minister, Smriti Irani, put off the exercise until a new national education policy was drafted. “Over the last 10 years, the textbooks have been tweaked, but the changes were primarily based on complaints and feedback. A comprehensive review and update has been overdue for almost two years,” said a source, who did not wish to be identified.

The exercise is expected to take up to a year. “The country’s economic conditions have changed over a decade. The passage of GST, for instance, is a landmark shift in the country’s economic policy. The textbooks have to be updated to reflect the changes that have taken place,” the source added.

The last major change was made to political science textbooks in 2012 when NCERT dropped six ‘offensive’ cartoons from four books meant for Classes IX, X, XI and XII following protests in Parliament. Meanwhile, the NCERT Friday released supplementary reading material based on Principles of Universal Design for Learning (or UDL) to encourage inclusivity in classrooms.

Using UDL, under which classroom material can be customised to suit students with different learning needs, the NCERT adapted its reading series titled ‘Barkha’ to include Braille vocabulary and tactile illustrations so that the books can be read together by the sighted and visually impaired students.

