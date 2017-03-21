NBSE to promote NSE financial literacy course for class 9 students

The course is called “Concepts of Financial Literacy” and has been designed by the NSE Academy to help students get familiar with the basics of finance and financial planning. (source : PTI) The course is called “Concepts of Financial Literacy” and has been designed by the NSE Academy to help students get familiar with the basics of finance and financial planning. (source : PTI)

The Nagaland Board of Secondary Education (NBSE) is working with the the country’s leading stock exchange to spread financial knowledge among class 9 students in the state. The financial literacy course by the National Stock Exchange (NSE) Academy has now been made compulsory for students of class 9.

According to the NSE Academy, more than 15,000 students from Nagaland are expected to enrol for this course this year. The course is called “Concepts of Financial Literacy” and has been designed by the NSE Academy to help students get familiar with the basics of finance and financial planning.

“NSE Academy is committed to increasing financial literacy among secondary school students across the country. The Nagaland Board has played a very positive role by making the Financial Literacy course compulsory for students of Class 9. We hope this course will sensitize students about money management and financial planning, to build a sound financial future. In addition they can also pursue career options in the financial sector, after studying these courses run by NSE Academy,” said Ravi Varanasi, CEO of the NSE Academy.

The students would be taught topics such as financial goals, financial planning, savings and investments, banking transactions and family budget so that they would understand the basics of Finance. The Academy is also going to train NBSE class 9 teachers to familiarize them with the subject. More than 15,000 students are expected to enrol for the course in 2017-18.

For more stories on NBSE, click here

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App now

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd