Nagaland NBSE HSLC, HSSLC exams 2017: Results to release on May 8

NBSE HSLC HSSLC results 2017: The Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) has finally cleared the doubts regarding the state’s HSLC (Class 10) and HSSLC (Class 12) exams 2017 results declaration date. NBSE will release the results on May 8 afternoon, 2017. In a press release, the Board has informed the websites on where one can check the results – nbsenagaland.com, exametc.com, indiaresults.com and examresults.net.

If a student wish to receive his/ her results over SMS, then they need to follow the process written below:

HSLC (Class 10) Examination 2017: SMS – NB10<space>ROLL NUMBER to 54242

HSSLC (Class 12) Examination 2017: SMS – NB12<space>ROLL NUMBER to 54242

Nagaland Board of School Education has also said the provisional result gazettes will be issued to all the registered institutions of the Board. The students can also find the results on the notice board of the office. The board has directed the heads of registered institutions to collect the marksheets and other documents on May 8 itself post result declaration. The last date to collect the documents is by May 10, 2017.

Last year, the Board had released the results on May 3.

Steps to check NBSE HSSLC, HSLC results 2017

Visit the official website

On the homepage, go to the “Results” section

A new page will open

Enter your exam roll number and date of birth (DOB)

Submit the entered information.

Save your Nagaland HSLC or HSSCL results 2017

