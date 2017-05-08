Nagaland: HSLC, HSSLC results declared, check pass percentage and toppers list

NBSE 10th, 12th results 2017: For class 12, The pass percentage stood at 77.28. NBSE 10th, 12th results 2017: For class 12, The pass percentage stood at 77.28.

The Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) has on May 8 announced the results for High School Leaving Certificate Examination (HSLC) and Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examination (HSSLC) for 2017. NBSE conducted the exam between February and March this year. Of the 22,446 students who had appeared for the HSLC the exams, 15,754 cleared it taking the pass percentage to 70.19 per cent. The pass percentage registered an increase of 4.77 per cent compared to last year’s 65.42 per cent.

Deepa Mishra of Holy Cross Higher Secondary School Dimapur ranked first by securing 97.67 per cent while Nandita Paul of Pranab Vidyapith HSS Dimapur and Harsh Jain of Don Bosco HSS Dimapur ranked second and third respectively with 97.17 per cent and 96.67 per cent respectively.

Read | Nagaland Board HSLC, HSSLC result 2017 declared, know how to check results

How to check results of NBSE Class 10th, 12th results 2017

The students can also access their results via SMS. For that follow the format written below:

HSLC (Class 10) Examination 2017: SMS – NB10<space>ROLL NUMBER to 54242

HSSLC (Class 12) Examination 2017: SMS – NB12<space>ROLL NUMBER to 54242

The Board has also said that the results will be available through provisional result gazettes which will be issued to all registered institutions of the Board. In the HSLC examination, out of 211 government schools, 29 had zero pass percentage while among the 385 private schools in the state, only two had nil pass percentage. In the Class 12, HSSLC arts stream, 11,653 appeared for the examination with 9005 clearing it. The pass percentage stood at 77.28.

Read | NBSE Results 2017 – Nagaland Board HSLC, HSSLC Results 2017 declared at nbsenagaland.com

Elozüo M Saprüna with 94.20 per cent from Ministers’ Hill Baptist HSS, Kohima topped the arts stream. In commerce stream, 1169 candidates took the examination and 829 of them passed with a pass percentage of 70.92 .

Rajdeep Nath who secured 95 per cent from Pranab Vidyapith HSS, Dimapur topped the commerce stream. In HSSLC science stream 2304 students out of 2650 passed the examination with pass percentage of 86.94.

Piklu Paul, with 94.80 per cent, also from Pranab Vidyapith HSS, Dimapur topped the science stream.

For more NBSE results, click here

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd