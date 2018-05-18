NBSE results 2018 declared: Benrithung L Jungio and Cynthia Zeuzeule tops HSSLC exam

NBSE results 2018: The overall pass percentage stands at 66.01 per cent for Class 10. In Class 12th, the overall pass percentage is 73.42 per cent. NBSE results 2018: The overall pass percentage stands at 66.01 per cent for Class 10. In Class 12th, the overall pass percentage is 73.42 per cent.

NBSE results 2018: The results of HSLC Class 10th and HSSLC Class 12th have been released by the Nagaland Board of Secondary Education (NBSE) today, on May 18, 2018 at 12 pm, at the official website, nbsenagaland.com. All those students who had appeared for these exams can check their respective scores at the website itself. The Nagaland Board conducted the Class 10th examination from March 9 to 21 and Class 12th exams from March 8 to March 29. The overall pass percentage stands at 66.01 per cent for Class 10. Out of total 22,147 students who had registered for the exam, 21,715 had appeared for the papers. A total of 11,278 girls had appeared for the exams and 10,869 were boys. In Class 12th, the overall pass percentage is 73.42 per cent. A total of 11,339 students had appeared for the exam, out of which 6108 were girls and 5231 were boys.

Read | NBSE HSLC, HSSLC results 2018 declared: How to check

Class 10th Toppers

Following are the top three rank holders:

1) Vivotsonuo Sorhie: 98.33 per cent

2) Sherry Jindal and Raj Paul: 97.83 per cent

3) Leishembi NG Lyting: 97.50 per cent

Class 12th toppers

Following are the top three rank holders for Arts stream:

1) Benrithung L Jungio and Cynthia Zeuzeule: 91.40 per cent

2) Vikedono Seyie: 90.60 per cent

3) Mhasilenuo Mechulho and Visakhonuo Kulnu: 90.40 per cent

Following are the top three rank holders for Commerce stream:

1) Marina Yashmin: 97.20 per cent

2) Dristi Roy, Reha Das and Shourmista Roy: 94.40 per cent

3) Supriya Dey: 93.60 per cent

Following are the top three rank holders for Science stream:

1) Virienuo Emilia Solo: 91.60 per cent

2) Abhishek Anand: 91.00 per cent

3) Kunal Gupta: 90.20 per cent

Around, 15,281 students had registered for the HSSLC examination (Arts-11339, Commerce-1360, Science-2582) this year. A total of 36,993 students had appeared for both HSLC and HSSLC examinations this year which was conducted at 54 provisional centres across the state.

In case due to heavy traffic one is unable to open this website, he/she may also check the scores at examresults.net, exametc.com and indiaresults.com. In 2017, both the HSLC and HSSLC results were declared on May 8, 2018.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd