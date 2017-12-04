Navodaya Vidyalayas receive over 27 lakh registrations for 2018

These schools provide free quality education for students across rural India along with boarding and lodging. These schools provide free quality education for students across rural India along with boarding and lodging.

With the registration process for admission to Navodaya Vidyalayas going online this year, the institution has recorded a jump of almost 5 lakh more applications than it had received last year. Human Resource Development minister Prakash Javadekar lauded the schools for reaching out to students in rural backgrounds as registrations shot to more than 27 lakh students.

“As many as 27 lakh aspirants have registered for #NavodayaVidyalayas admission test for 6th standard to be conducted on Feb 10, 2018 for AY2018-19 as compared to 22.5 lakh last year,” Javadekar said in a tweet. He added that this reflects the efforts to provide quality education in rural India.

“Nearly 5 lakh more students have registered for admission to #NavodayaVidyalayas this year due to introduction of simplified one-page application form & online registration system. #NavodayaVidyalayas students have been making impressive performance in various competitive exams like IIT-JEE, NEET, etc. #NavodayaVidyalayas have also produced alumnis in almost all fields, including civil servants, engineers, doctors, CAs, entrepreneurs, etc,” Javadekar said.

He further stated that there are about 45,000 seats at the 623 Navodaya Vidyalayas which are spread across 601 districts in the country. These schools, he says, provide free quality education for students across rural India along with boarding and lodging.

