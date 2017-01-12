National Youth Day: UGC asks varsities to spread awareness on digital payment

The letter also directed that the youth organisations should organise training programs across the country on digital payments The letter also directed that the youth organisations should organise training programs across the country on digital payments

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has asked vice-chancellors (VCs) of universities to spread awareness on digital payments as a part of the commemoration of National Youth Day, which will be observed on January 12, that is Thursday.

In the letter, UGC secretary Jaspal S Sandhu urged that each youth, who is conversant with digital payments, should “try and educate at least 10 people about cashless payment options, while the youth, who are not well aware about such methods, must learn at least one mode of digital payment on January 12.”

The letter also directed that the youth organisations should organise training programs across the country on digital payments. The VCs have been requested to disseminate this information to the youth organisations of their university and affiliated colleges for celebrating National Youth Day.

