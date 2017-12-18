National Testing Agency may conduct JEE, NEET twice a year

JEE, NEET may now be conducted twice a year JEE, NEET may now be conducted twice a year

NEET JEE: With an aim to provide students an opportunity to perform their best, the Lok Sabha was today informed that engineering entrance exam JEE (Joint Entrance Examination) and the national medical entrance exam, NEET (National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test) might be conducted twice a year.

NTA to conduct NEET, JEE

In response to a written question in the Lower House of Parliament, Union Minister of State for Human Resource Development (HRD) Upendra Kushwaha said, “The NTA will initially conduct those entrance exams which are held by the CBSE. The exams will be conducted online at least twice a year, thereby giving an adequate opportunity to the candidates to bring out their best,” Kushwaha said.

He added that the Centre was setting up a National Testing Agency (NTA), an autonomous and self- sustained premier testing organisation, to conduct the entrance exams for the higher educational institutions.

CBSE overburdened

Both NEET for admission to medical colleges and JEE for admission to engineering colleges are currently conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). The CBSE has conveyed its inhibitions to the HRD ministry about conducting the exams in future, saying they are overburdened with the massive exercise.

Clearing the JEE mains and advanced papers will give candidates access for admission to Bachelor of Technology (BTech), Bachelor of Engineering (BE) and Bachelor of Architecture (BArch) courses at Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT), National Institutes of Technology (NITs) and Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) across India.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd