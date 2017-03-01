National Science Day: ‘Little Einsteins’ figure out the science of everything

Students observe live demonstrations at the Inter University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics (IUCAA) on the occasion of National Science Day on Tuesday.

IT WAS a dream come true for class IX student Ajinkya Naik to interact with cosmologist Jayant Naralikar on the occasion of National Science Day. “He has been an inspiration and I felt happy meeting him,” said Ajinkya, who aspires to become an astrophysicist and is presently studying at North Point School in Dhule. He is also a recipient of NASA Space Settlement contest held last year.

Thousands of students thronged the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) campus on Tuesday and it was all about fun learning and experiencing science as most of the departments had an open day for visitors. The Science Park, which had set up nearly 100 scientific models, included a rugged weighing machine made using old car tyre filled with water, old oil barrel made into a chair, old plastic containers and bottles used for indoor gardening, etc.

Horror shows using human skeletons and robot shows remained star attractions among students along with demonstrations of human body parts.

Several parents took time off their busy working schedule and were seen showing interest in ferrying their wards to laboratories, scientific departments across numerous institutes on the day.

“ I am sure, now on, it will be much easier for me to teach my son about science as he has seen lot of the current topics in the form of working models and demonstrations,” said Deepali Kolapkar, a mother.

It was the first outing for 45 students of Dehu Road Cantonment School, which involved visiting scientific institutions and laboratories in Pune city.

“ Such opportunities can give students exposure to scientists, their life and experiences, research in labs and overall setup, ” said a teacher from school.

They had only studied about gravitational waves but this visit to the Inter-University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics (IUCAA) was a memorable outing for class IX students of Hitching High School. “The demonstration of how gravitational waves are formed and its importance was beautifully explained. Until now we had only read about the same,” said one of the students.