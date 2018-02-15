National law university to be established in Jammu and Kashmir: Govt

A bill was passed by the state legislature, on Monday, to establish a national law university in Jammu and Kashmir. (In pic: NLSIU Bangalore) A bill was passed by the state legislature, on Monday, to establish a national law university in Jammu and Kashmir. (In pic: NLSIU Bangalore)

A law university will soon be set up in Jammu and Kashmir on the lines of the Bangalore-based National Law School of India University (NLSU). According to an official, the process to establish it will begin this year itself. A bill was passed by the state legislature, on Monday, to establish a national law university in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, a senior Law Department officer said today.

The process to establish it would be started this year to improve the quality of professional legal education in the state, the officer said. State Law and Justice Minister Abdul Haq Khan said that in an All India Law Ministers’ conference in 1995, it was resolved to set up in each state a law school on the lines of the NLSU, Bangalore, for improving quality professional legal education.

The department of law, justice and parliamentary affairs examined the proposal to establish a national law university in the state, Khan said. The minister added that various states have already enacted a law to establish national law universities.

