National Law University (NLU) Odisha: 25 per cent seats to be reserved for locals

25 per cent seats to be reserved for locals at NLU, Odisha 25 per cent seats to be reserved for locals at NLU, Odisha

NLU Odisha: A proposal to reserve 25 per cent of the seats for local students, in the National Law University (NLU), Cuttack, has been approved by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. According to a statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office, students looking forward to get admission in the NLU will be highly benefited by the move. Though the six NLUs in other parts of the country have reservation for the local students, the same was not available in Odisha.

Who will be eligible?

Students from Odisha, who have secured 60 per cent marks in their plus two examinations, would be eligible for

admission to the National Law University, Cuttack.

It was a long-standing demand of people in Odisha to reserve seats for students from the state at NLU, the statement said.

AILET 2018 to be conducted on May 6

Few weeks back, the National Law University, Delhi had released an official circular regarding conducting the All India National Law Entrance Test (AILET) on May 6, 2018. Every year, AILET is held for admissions to the five-year BA LLB (Hons) programme, one-year LLM and PhD programmes. The exam will be held from 3 pm to 4 pm at various centres across India.

The application forms will be made available on the official website in the first week of January 2018. Thousands of students appear for AILET to seek admission for the popular BA LLB (Hons) course.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd