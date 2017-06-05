CCCC 2017: National Inter-school crossword contest to begin from July 11

CCCC 2017: Students from classes 9 to 11 from any recognised school in the country can register for the contest. CCCC 2017: Students from classes 9 to 11 from any recognised school in the country can register for the contest.

The CCCC Cryptic Crossword Contest (CCCC) 2017 will be held from July 11 starting at Delhi Public School (DPS), Ranchi. It will be conducted at 37 cities across the country for phase-1 and students can check the schedule at the official website.

The competition will end at Jaipur, Kota and Dehradun on September 5, 2017. In the National Capital Region (NCR), the contest will be conducted at four places— in Delhi and Gurgaon on August 29 and in Ghaziabad and Noida on July 30.

Students from classes 9 to 11 from any recognised school in the country can register for the contest at crypticsingh.com. This year, the contest is being conducted by Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) and Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) and the winners will receive a cash prize of Rs 25,000 and a national crossword champion trophy. There will also be awards for runners-up and teams at the third place at Rs 15,000 and Rs 10,000 respectively while all participants will receive certificates.

CCCC is a inter-school, national-level crossword solving contest which Extra-C which has been held annually since 2013 in two phases. Previously, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) used to conduct the contest. Last year Amar Mishra and Prem Thilak from Navrachana School, Vadodara had won the Grand Finale. The teams at second and third place were from Bangalore and Pune.

