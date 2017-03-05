National institute of nursing education starts NSS camp at PGI

The National Institute of Nursing Education (NINE), PGI, started a seven-day NSS regular camp from March 4th to 10th at village Sarangpur and NINE campus, PGI officials said on Saturday. A statement said that the camp was inaugurated on Saturday at Sarangpur by the chief guest Subhash Chand, Regional Director, NSS ministry of youth affairs and sports. g128 volunteers will participate in various activities including self-defense training, Swachhta Abhiyan, reproductive health assessment, health mela, walkathon on NCD, etc.,” the statement said.

It said a small cultural function was organised by NSS volunteers in which they displayed their talents through recitation of shabad, nukad natak on social evils, poetry recitation on female foeticide, patriotic songs and a brief introduction on the importance of NSS.

Dr. Sandhya Ghai motivated the students to participate in the planned activities, as well as the programmes initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, such as the Swachhta Abhiyan, cashless economy, involving the public in maintaining environmental cleanliness and personal hygiene, and teaching them about cashless transactions.

While highlighting the need to create awareness on traffic rules for the villagers, Ghai requested the village sarpanch to motivate the adolescent girls in the village to participate in self-defense training along with the NSS volunteers for their safety.

