National Girls Child Day brings awards to 10 districts

Ten districts were felicitated on Tuesday for their contribution towards woman empowerment on the occasion of National Girl Child Day themed Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao this year. These districts were Cuddalore (Tamil Nadu), Jalgaon, Osmanabad (Maharashtra), Raigarh (Chhattisgarh), Kathua (J&K), Jhunjhunu (Rajasthan), North Sikkim (Sikkim), Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh), Yamunanagar (Haryana) and Mansa (Punjab).

They were recognised for their contribution in different categories which were “effective community engagement, enforcement of the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques Act and enabling girl child education”. 2016 Rio Paralympics, silver medalist Deepa Malik; one of the first women fighter pilots Avani Chaturvedi; first women amputee to climb Mount Everest Arunima Sinha; and advisor of Balaknama newspaper Shanno spoke at the event and shared their personal stories.

Women and Child Development (WCD) Minister Maneka Gandhi, Secretary WCD, Leena Nair among other were present too.

