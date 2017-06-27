National education policy: Kasturirangan to head panel to prepare final draft

The government has appointed a nine-member committee under space scientist Krishnaswamy Kasturirangan’s leadership to prepare the final draft for the New Education Policy (NEP). The panel, which has been asked to begin work immediately, includes members from across the country.

Sources said the government hopes that the committee’s diversity will help it understand the varied issues involved in formulation of a key policy document. “The panelists belong to different age groups which should be helpful as they would be able to bring experience, innovation and also global exposure which are so vital for such an important policy formulation,” an official said.

The government had earlier formed a panel under former cabinet secretary T S R Subramanian on NEP. Sources said inputs from the Subramanian panel report will be utilised for the final draft.

According to sources, the government has received thousands of suggestions from educationists, teachers, experts, students and other stakeholders during a 30-month exercise. Consultations have also been held at tehsil and district levels and state governments have given their opinion too.

A Rajya Sabha debate was held over the issue. An education dialogue was organised in which 48 MPs cutting across party lines gave their views. Other panel members:

– Former IAS officer K J Alphonse Kanamthanam, who played a key role in helping Kerala’s Kottayam and Ernakulam districts achieve 100 per cent literacy

– Baba Saheb Ambedkar University of Social Sciences (Mhow)’s vice-chancellor Ram Shanker Kureel, who is an agriculture sciences and a management expert

– Guwahati University professor Persian Dr Mzhar, who has mentored compilation of the first Persian-Assamese-English dictionary

– Manul Bhargava, mathematics professor at Princeton University, who has been awarded for contribution to Gauss Number Theory

– M K Shridhar, a former Karnataka State Innovation Council member secretary

– T V Kattimani, an expert on language communication

– Former Uttar Pradesh education director Krishan Mohan Tripathi

– Vasudha Kamat, former vice chancellor of Mumbai’s SNDT University

