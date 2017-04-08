National ayurveda institutes to come up in 5 more cities

Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Shripad Yesso Naik. (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey) Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Shripad Yesso Naik. (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

The Ayush Ministry plans to set up five more All India Institutes of Ayurveda after the one in New Delhi, Union Minister Shripad Yesso Naik said today. After establishing the All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA) in New Delhi, the Ministry plans to set up five more such institutes in different cities, he said.

“We have demanded fund from the government to set up AIIAs in five more cities,” the Minister of State for Ayush told reporters on the sidelines of an event here. However, the cities where the AIIAs would come up have not been identified yet.

Naik said the Narendra Modi government had been popularising traditional Indian treatment systems for which the Ayush Ministry has been formed.

Naik said he has asked the Madhya Pradesh government to send a detailed proposal to his ministry for opening up a yoga and naturopathy centre in Bhopal.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App now