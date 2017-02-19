National Agri-Food Biotechnology Institute celebrates seventh foundation day

The National Agri-Food Biotechnology Institute, Mohali, on Saturday observed its 7th foundation day. The National Agri-Food Biotechnology Institute, Mohali, on Saturday observed its 7th foundation day.

The National Agri-Food Biotechnology Institute, Mohali, on Saturday observed its 7th foundation day at the NABI premises at Phase 8 in Mohali. The NABI is an autonomous institute aided by the department of Biotechnology, Government of India, and carries out research in the area of biotechnological applications at the intersection of agriculture, food and nutritional biotechnology.

A gathering of heads of the institutes and faculty from the Tricity region joined the function. More than 200 scientists, students and staff participated in the foundation day ceremony. Prof. Nagendra Kumar Singh, national professor, B P Pal chair and project director, ICAR — National Research Centre on Plant Bioterchnology, New Delhi was the chief guest.

He delivered the foundation day lecture on “Decoding the genomes of crop plants uniquely important for India”. Dr T R Sharma, executive director, NABI highlighted the achievements of NABI and mentioned that NABI is poised to play an important role in generating world-class knowledge in the area of agri-food and health security. NABI is working on strategies to overcome anti-nutritional activity, and make food crops a better quality source for nutrition.