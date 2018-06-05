NATA 2018 results declared at learning.tcsionhub.in, score card to release on June 7

NATA 2018: The score card will release on June 7 NATA 2018: The score card will release on June 7

NATA 2018: The result for the National Aptitude Test in Architecture has been released at learning.tcsionhub.in. The examination was held on April 29, 2018 and was conducted by the Council of Architecture (COA). The candidates can download their scores from the official website from June 7 onwards. NATA is held for admission to the 5 Year Bachelor of Architecture (B. Arch.) degree course. The entrance exam is conducted to test the aptitude of the applicants and measure their mathematical skills, general aptitude, drawing and observation skills, sense of proportion, aesthetic sensitivity and critical thinking ability that have been acquired over their school days.

NATA 2018: Steps to download result

Step 1: Visit the official website, nata.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the learning.tcsionhub.in flashing towards the top

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Click on the download admit card option

The new page will appear with application number and password

Enter your application number and password

Admit card will appear

Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

About NATA

The entrance examination is conducted every year for admission to architecture course in various institutes in the country. It measures the applicant’s aptitude for architecture and focuses on their drawing and observation skills, sense of proportion, aesthetic sensitivity and critical thinking ability. The scorecard from this test is valid for two years from the year of appearing.

