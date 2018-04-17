NATA 2018 admit card released at tcsionhub.in: Exam details, eligibility criteria and other details

NATA 2018: The examination is scheduled to be held on April 29, 2018 NATA 2018: The examination is scheduled to be held on April 29, 2018

NATA 2018: The admit card for the National Aptitude Test in Architecture has been released. The candidates can download the admit card from the website, learning.tcsionhub.in, once it is available. The examination is scheduled to be held on April 29, 2018. The entrance exam will be comprised of Mathematics, General Aptitude and Drawings. The Mathematics and General Aptitude will consist of 120 marks and Drawing part will consist of 80 marks.

The candidates have to bring with them a copy of the original photograph, same as one the uploaded at the time of registration.

NATA 2018: Steps to download admit card:

Visit the official website, nata.in

The website will ask you to click, learning.tcsionhub.in

Click on the download admit card option

The new page will appear with application number and password

Enter your application number and password

Admit card will appear

Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

Eligibility:

– The candidate should have passed in class 12 from any recognised institution with mathematics as one of the subjects, or

– The candidate should have passed 10+3 Diploma in any stream from an institution recognized by the Central or State governments with mathematics as one of the subjects.

– The candidate should have passed an International Baccalaureate Diploma after 10 years of Schooling with Mathematics as a compulsory subject.

NATA 2018: Exam pattern

Part A (120 marks)

Mathematics: 20 questions carrying 2 marks each. (20×2= 40 marks)

General Aptitude (MCQ) carrying 2 marks each (40×2= 80 marks).

Part B (80 marks)

Drawings (40×2= 80 marks)

Important dates:

Admit card released: April 17

Date for examination: April 29

About NATA

The entrance examination is conducted every year for admission to architecture course in various institutes in the country. It measures the applicant’s aptitude for architecture and focuses on their drawing and observation skills, sense of proportion, aesthetic sensitivity and critical thinking ability. The scorecard from this test is valid for two years from the year of appearing.

