Nalanda University signs MOU with Japan’s Kanazawa University

A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) has been signed between Nalanda University and Kanazawa University of Japan on Friday to promote and develop cooperation through the exchange of faculty members, research fellows, students, academic material, publications and information.

“India and Japan are ancient civilizations, bound by close cultural ties, and Nalanda played a crucial role in this civilizational dialogue. Since Nalanda University has the mandate to rediscover the threads of inter-Asian connection, our MoU with Kanazawa University holds immense significance” Nalanda’s Interim Vice Chancellor, Pankaj Mohan, said at the signing of the MOU with Kanazawa University’s Head of the School of Humanities, Mori Masahide.

The two universities will also conduct joint research projects and will organise symposiums together, the university informed. Registrar K Chandramoorthi said that they were pleased to collaborate with “a 50-year-old National University of Japan whose roots can be traced to 1862”.

“Kanazawa University has been designated by the Japanese Ministry of Education as a “Super Global University”, and as Nalanda University shares this vision and goal, the MoU would pave the way for an enduring partnership between the two institutions,” Masahide said. The Japanese university has 16 schools with 11,000 students and offers undergraduate and post graduate courses.

