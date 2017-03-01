Nalanda Univesity to inspire students to fulfill society’s expectations: VC

The campus would be self-reliant in terms of its energy and water. The campus would be self-reliant in terms of its energy and water.

Nalanda University’s new Vice Chancellor Vijay Pandurang Bhatkar said the university will work towards inspiring students to fulfill the expectations of society as he laid the foundation stone of a non-residential building in campus on Wednesday.

“We wish to make Nalanda International University an Institution which does not merely give degrees to students but to inspire them to fulfill expectations of society and community by working for them,” said Bhatkar, a technocrat, who is also considered to be the father of the Indian Supercomputer.

Vijay Pandurang Bhatkar was recently appointed as the VC of Bihar’s Nalanda University by President Pranab Mukherjee and will hold office for three years. He replaced the former VC Gopa Sabharwal, who resigned on November 24, 2016.

Nalanda University was established in November 2010 as a Central University. It is spread over 443 acres and began offering academic courses in 2014. The University on Wednesday witnessed the inauguration for the building which will contain an academic block, a library, an administrative block, a lecture hall and an auditorium. The campus would be self-reliant in terms of its energy and water.

