Naik inaugurates Northeast Institute of Ayurveda and Homeopathy

Union Minister of State for Ayush Shripad Yesso Naik today inaugurated the North Eastern Institute of Ayurveda and Homeopathy (NEIAH), which aims at providing alternative health care to people of the northeastern region and Sikkim.

“I am happy to dedicate the North Eastern Institute of Ayurveda and Homeopathy to the nation and I hope this prestigious institute will cater to the needs of all North-East states,” Naik said during his inaugural address here.

The institute’s primary aim is to produce quality human resource in the area of Ayush, particularly in ayurveda and homoeopathy along with yoga, he said.

“It will provide quality and inter-disciplinary research in ayurveda and homoeopathy,” he said. Acknowledging that the entire region was very rich in natural resources, the Union Minister said, “The abundant flora and fauna would fulfil the quest of the scientific community for research.”

“Shillong being… an educational hub will give additional benefits to inter-disciplinary research and cooperation for exploring biological sciences,” he said. Naik assured that the institute’s 60-bed Ayurvedic hospital will be upgraded to 100 beds and the 20-bed Homeopathy hospital to 50 beds.

READ: Students gherao IIT-Kgp director in 15-hour protest over hostel fee hike

There are at least 96 students, 37 from the region and seven from Meghalaya, studying in first year Bachelor of Ayurveda Medicine and Surgery at the institute.

Commenting on the fate of traditional healers in the region, the Union Minister said there is good traditional knowledge and use of medicinal plants needs to be preserved. “We have to take this knowledge and use it in our modern system by scientifically validating it,” he added.

For more education news, click here