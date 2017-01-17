Nagpur medical college dean booked for graft

The dean of the Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC), one of the two major government medical colleges in Nagpur, was booked Monday by the Anti-Corruption Bureau while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 15,000 from a medicine dealer. According to a press note by the ACB, the dean, Minakshi Wahane-Gajbhiye, had allegedly demanded Rs 15,000 from complainant Ashish Kalambe to clear a bill of around Rs 2.94 lakh for supply of medicines. Kalambe was selected for the job through a tender process in 2015. The bill in question was raised on December 28, 2016, for medicines supplied during the Winter session of the state legislature.

Watch What Else Is Making News

Gajbhiye accepted the bribe through one Vijay Mishra, who runs a mess in the college, the press note added. Both Gajbhiye and Mishra were booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act. Deputy Superintendent of Police (ACB) Milind Totare told The Indian Express, “Searches are on at the dean’s residence and the investigating officers will take a call on arresting the two once the searches are complete.”