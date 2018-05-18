Nagaland NBSE HSLC, HSSLC results 2018: How to check

NBSE results 2018: The Nagaland Board conducted the Class 10th examination from March 9 to 21 and Class 12th exams from March 8 to March 29. The Nagaland Board conducted the Class 10th examination from March 9 to 21 and Class 12th exams from March 8 to March 29.

NBSE results 2018: The Nagaland Board of Secondary Education (NBSE) will release the results of HSLC (High School Leaving Certificate) Class 10th and HSSLC (High Secondary School Leaving Certificate) Class 12th examinations today, on May 18, 2018 at 12 pm. All those students who had appeared for the examinations can check the results at the official website, nbsenagaland.com, once released. In case due to heavy traffic one is unable to open this website, he/she may also check the scores at examresults.net, exametc.com and indiaresults.com. In 2017, both the HSLC and HSSLC results were declared on May 8, 2018.

The Nagaland Board conducted the Class 10th examination from March 9 to 21 and Class 12th exams from March 8 to March 29. Around, 15,281 students had registered for the HSSLC examination (Arts-11339, Commerce-1360, Science-2582) this year. A total of 36,993 students had appeared for both HSLC and HSSLC examinations this year which was conducted at 54 provisional centres across the state.

NBSE HSLC, HSSLC result 2018: How to check

Step 1: Log on to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: Click on the link for HSLC/HSSLC result

Step 3: In the provided fields, enter your roll number/registration number and other required details

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

Results via SMS

Students will also be able to check their results through SMS. They should follow the below mentioned steps to obtain their scores:

HSLC (Class 10) Examination 2018

SMS — NB10<space>ROLL NUMBER to 54242

HSSLC (Class 12) Examination 2018

SMS — NB12<space>ROLL NUMBER to 54242

OR

HSLC (Class 10) Examination 2018

SMS — RESULT<space>NAG10<space>ROLL NUMBER to 58888

HSSLC (Class 12) Examination 2018

SMS — RESULT<space>NAG12<space>ROLL NUMBER to 58888

10,437 boys and 11,275 girls had registered for the HSLC examination from 78 centres. The highest enrolment observed at Dimapur district with 7,094 candidates followed by Kohima with 3,619 candidates.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd