Nagaland NBSE HSLC, HSSLC results 2018: When and where to check 10th, 12th results

NBSE 10th, 12th results 2018: The results of Nagaland NBSE Class 10, Class 12 examinations will be declared tomorrow, May 18, 2018 at 12 pm. The students who had appeared for the examinations can check the results through the official website, nbsenagaland.com, apart from it, the results will be available at examresults.net, exametc.com and indiaresults.com. This year, a total of 36,993 students appeared for both HSLC and HSSLC examinations.

Around, 15,281 students had registered for the HSSLC examination (Arts-11339, Commerce-1360, Science-2582) this year which was conducted at 54 provisional centres across the state. 10,437 boys and 11,275 girls had registered for the HSLC examination from 78 centres. The highest enrolment observed at Dimapur district with 7,094 candidates followed by Kohima with 3,619 candidates.

NBSE HSLC, HSSLC result 2018: When and where to check

The Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) will declare the results of Class 10, Class 12 examinations on May 18, 2018. The students can check the results through nbsenagaland.com, examresults.net, exametc.com and indiaresults.com.

Last year, both the HSLC and HSSLC results were declared on May 8, 2018. The High School Leaving Certificate or the Class 10 started from February 15 and ended on February 27. Some 22,446 students appeared in the examination that was held in 76 centres across the state amid wide protest by the Nagaland Tribes Action Committee (NTAC), Kohima and the Joint Coordination Committee (JCC).

