Nagaland NBSE HSLC exams 2017: Results to be declared soon

NBSE HSLC results 2017: Students write their High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) exam at a centre in Dimapur. PTI photo Students write their High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) exam at a centre in Dimapur. PTI photo

NBSE HSLC results 2017: The Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) will announce the Nagaland HSLC (Class 10) exams 2017 results next week. Some reports suggest that result will be released on May 3 but till now, no official confirmation/ notification has been released. As per reports, the provisional results of the HSLC examinations 2017 will be available on websites: nbsenagaland.com, nagaland.gov.in, exametc.com, indiaresults.com, schools9.com, examresults.net

The High School Leaving Certificate or the Class 10 started from February 15 and ended on February 27. Some 22,446 students will appeared in the examination that was held in 76 centres across the state amid wide protest by the Nagaland Tribes Action Committee (NTAC), Kohima and the Joint Coordination Committee (JCC).

Steps to check NBSE HSLC result 2017

Visit the official website

On the homepage, go to the “Results” section

A new page will open

Enter your exam roll number and date of birth (DOB)

Submit the entered information.

Save your Nagaland HSLC result 2017.

Due to massive protest, the district administration had to deploy Dobashis, who are traditional keepers of law and order situation under the administration, and police security personnel at the examination centres for smooth conduct of the exams.

Last year, NBSE HSLC (class 10th) exam was started from February 10 and continued till February 23, 2016.

For more updates on NBSE HSLC results 2017, click here

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd