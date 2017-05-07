Nagaland HSLC class 10th exams 2017: Results to be declared tomorrow at nbsenagaland.com

Nagaland HSLC class 10th exams 2017: Last year, the HSLC results were declared by the NBSE on May 3. Nagaland HSLC class 10th exams 2017: Last year, the HSLC results were declared by the NBSE on May 3.

Nagaland HSLC class 10th exams 2017: The results for Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examination 2017 will be declared on Monday. Students of class 10 who have appeared for these board exams can check their results on the official website and keep a tab on this page to be notified when the results are announced.

The Nagala HSLC class 10 exams were conducted from February 15 and ended on February 27 and about 22,446 candidates appeared for the papers held in 76 centres across the state. The Board has also said that the results will be available through provisional result gazettes which will be issued to all registered institutions of the Board.

The results will be available in the following websites:

nbsenagaland.com

exametc.com

indiaresults.com

examresults.net

Steps to check the Nagaland HSLC class 10 results 2017:

– Go to the official website for the NBSE (nbsenagaland.com)

– In the main page, click on the “Results” section.

– Select the HSLC exams.

– Enter your exam roll number and date of birth (DOB) in the fields provided and submit the entered information.

– Save your results for Nagaland HSLC 2017 and take a print out for further reference.

