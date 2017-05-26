Nagaland governor announces awards for top position in Modern Indian Languages

In a move towards encouraging students to take up mother tongue and skill development, Nagaland Governor P B Acharya today announced awards for the top position holder in Modern Indian Languages (MIL) and Skill Education subjects from the next academic session, 2018.

Acharya made the announcement during a programme to felicitate toppers of High School Leaving Certificate Exam (Class X) and Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examination (Class XII) 2017 conducted by Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE).

In this, the State Government through the recommendation of the Committee to Examine the present scenario on implementation of the three language policy in schools in the State had announced establishment of State Institute of Naga languages under the Directorate of School Education.

The State Government has also decided to introduce mother tongue as a compulsory subject for students of classes V to VIII and do away with Alternative English from the next academic session.

He maintained that the education system should not only be a channel to attain intelligence but needs to be diversified so that the youths become skilled to take up any challenges in life. It should help them in learning MIL.

The Governor said that mother tongue is necessary to uphold one’s identity and therefore it should be taught on priority basis at the school level.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App now