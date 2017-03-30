Latest News
Told to follow ‘bizarre’ rules: Miranda House students

A team from NAAC had inspected the premises on March 27-28.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Published:March 30, 2017 2:23 am
delhi university, miranda house, northeast india, delhi university news, delhi university courses, miranda house college, miranda house courses, miranda house cut off, education news, indian express news Objecting to this, some students allegedly protested by locking their rooms from outside to avoid inspection.

The desire for a perfect grade from the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) allegedly resulted in Miranda House college instructing students to follow “bizarre rules” such as dressing in a “civil manner’, not to sleep in the college and not to hang undergarments in the hostel balconies.

Objecting to this, some students allegedly protested by locking their rooms from outside to avoid inspection. However, Principal Pratibha Jolly said she was “surprised to hear this”. “The entire college is always engaged in the NAAC list. Everyone puts their best foot forward,” she said. Sources in the administration said no such directions were given to students.

