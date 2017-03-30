Told to follow ‘bizarre’ rules: Miranda House students

Objecting to this, some students allegedly protested by locking their rooms from outside to avoid inspection. Objecting to this, some students allegedly protested by locking their rooms from outside to avoid inspection.

The desire for a perfect grade from the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) allegedly resulted in Miranda House college instructing students to follow “bizarre rules” such as dressing in a “civil manner’, not to sleep in the college and not to hang undergarments in the hostel balconies.

A team from NAAC had inspected the premises on March 27-28.

Objecting to this, some students allegedly protested by locking their rooms from outside to avoid inspection. However, Principal Pratibha Jolly said she was “surprised to hear this”. “The entire college is always engaged in the NAAC list. Everyone puts their best foot forward,” she said. Sources in the administration said no such directions were given to students.

