In a first for region, GGDSD College gets A+ grade from NAAC

GGDSD College, Sector 32, has become the first college in the region with an accreditation of A+ grade by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) in the third cycle of institutional assessment by the NAAC peer team. GGDSD College is one of three colleges of the country that have been graded A+ in the academic colleges category.

The three-member NAAC team visited the college campus on January 30 and 31 and assessed the college under the new grading system.

The meeting of the NAAC standing committee was held on February 22, where the new grade for SD College was announced.

Dr Bhushan said, “This time, the college has seen an elevation of 37 points in the score given by the NAAC team, taking us from Grade ‘A’ to ‘A+’.”

“In the last four years, the college has gone for complete automation and is a paper-free campus. The NAAC team observed that the college has the finest ICT-enabled infrastructure for teaching and learning in the region and that it boasts of high demand ratio for all courses,” he added.

“We are fully prepared to become an autonomous college after taking all the stakeholders into confidence. We also owe our success to our dedicated and learned faculty that is committed to academics, research and student welfare,” Dr Bhushan added.

The NAAC team also recommended the college work towards autonomous status, introduce credit-based choice system and introduce more innovative courses and new postgraduate courses in the coming five years of the fourth phase.

Principal Dr Bhushan said, “From the next session we are opening three new research centres in the college in the field of commerce, science (physics) and economics. Moreover, we are planning to start new PG courses in journalism from next year onwards.”